SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SDVKY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.39. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.24.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,486,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 144,290 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of SANDVIK AB/ADR worth $20,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About SANDVIK AB/ADR

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

