Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Price Up 6%

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s share price rose 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 992,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,100,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.17.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,753,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,508,000 after purchasing an additional 814,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after acquiring an additional 33,142 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $12,950,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 104,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,619,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,508,000 after buying an additional 223,515 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.