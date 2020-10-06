Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) will announce $6.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.00 million and the lowest is $5.10 million. Scholar Rock reported sales of $4.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year sales of $23.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 million to $25.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $28.33 million, with estimates ranging from $23.80 million to $32.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a negative net margin of 301.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of SRRK stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.55. 147,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $21.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Scholar Rock by 63.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Scholar Rock by 162.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Scholar Rock by 18.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

