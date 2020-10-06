Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.33.
Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $15.55 on Friday. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $464.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.
Scholar Rock Company Profile
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.
