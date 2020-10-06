Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $15.55 on Friday. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $464.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 301.13% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

