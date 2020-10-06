Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Stock Position Decreased by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1000 Index ETF makes up 1.3% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

NYSEARCA SCHK traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,711. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $35.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17.

