Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises 0.9% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 76,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,783,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 114,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 28,592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.68. 863,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,374. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $48.62.

