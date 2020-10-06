Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) is a leading global provider of engineered solutions & advanced materials. From their origins as paper-making experts during the Renaissance to their cutting-edge technologies that solve today’s modern business challenges, SWM has consistently demonstrated a forward-looking approach to helping their customers succeed. In recent years, as they focused on expanding their reach beyond fiber-based materials, SWM established & grew its Advanced Materials & Structures platform to include expertise and capabilities in resin-based technologies and materials. As part of this effort, SWM acquired and integrated several global leaders specializing in market-leading netting & high-performance TPU films, including Argotec, Conwed Plastics and DelStar Technologies. SWM also acquired its subsidiary Filtrexx International, a global leader in the research & development of sustainable, compost-based solutions for erosion control and storm water management. “

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

NYSE SWM opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.21. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $46.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 9.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 131.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 9,531.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 174.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 32.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the first quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.