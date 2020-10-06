SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Trading 6.7% Higher

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) traded up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.92. 195,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 542,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on SeaChange International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 19.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that SeaChange International will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SeaChange International by 468.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 493,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 406,358 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in SeaChange International by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 470,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 286,253 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SeaChange International by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 155,430 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SeaChange International by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 115,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaChange International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.