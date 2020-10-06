Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SGEN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.26.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $202.48 on Friday. Seattle Genetics has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $204.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of -134.09 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.75.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $1,180,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $71,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,972 shares of company stock worth $28,422,822 over the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,737,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

