SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Insider George Anthony Taylor Sells 7,493 Shares

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) insider George Anthony Taylor sold 7,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $163,647.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.95. 2,170,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.33. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.60). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.73.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
