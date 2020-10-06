SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Insider George Anthony Taylor Sells 7,493 Shares

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) insider George Anthony Taylor sold 7,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $163,647.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.95. 2,170,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.33. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.60). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,604,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 1,182,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after buying an additional 465,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after buying an additional 448,162 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 991,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after buying an additional 93,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 700,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after buying an additional 226,374 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.73.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

