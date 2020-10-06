Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L) (STS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.38 on October 30th

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L) (LON:STS) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON STS opened at GBX 192.25 ($2.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $196.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 185.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 182.49. Securities Trust of Scotland plc has a one year low of GBX 140.50 ($1.84) and a one year high of GBX 216 ($2.82).

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L) Company Profile

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

