Seele-N (SEELE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $12.03 Million

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $12.03 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $546.70 or 0.05070276 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032904 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech . The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech

Seele-N Token Trading

Seele-N can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

