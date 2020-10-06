Seele Price Tops $0.0839 (SEELE)

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Seele token can currently be purchased for $0.0839 or 0.00001076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bilaxy, HADAX and Hotbit. Seele has a market capitalization of $58.71 million and approximately $18.83 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seele has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009281 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $555.32 or 0.05152727 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00057609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032823 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Seele

Seele (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Seele’s official website is seele.pro . Seele’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech . Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seele

Seele can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HADAX, DDEX, CoinBene, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele using one of the exchanges listed above.

