Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Trading Down 5.6%

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 1,124,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,291,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

