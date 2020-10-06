Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Trading Down 5.6%

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 1,124,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,291,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
Several analysts recently issued reports on SEEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.
About Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.
