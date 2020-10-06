SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $22.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). SEKISUI HOUSE L/S had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, and other buildings; remodeling of residential properties; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses, land, and condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of properties.

