Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Receives $22.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Select Medical from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered Select Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SEM traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.78. 415,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.44. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 286.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 38,923 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

