Selfkey Hits Market Cap of $6.04 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and $499,886.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Tidex and ABCC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009286 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $553.00 or 0.05134434 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00057575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032804 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

KEY is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,353,937,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, RightBTC, Binance, IDEX, OKEx, Kucoin and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

