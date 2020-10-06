Selfkey (KEY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $571,112.00

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and Tidex. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 32.6% against the dollar. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $571,112.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009468 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $508.23 or 0.04810983 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00057446 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00032196 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,353,937,381 tokens. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Binance, ABCC, Tidex, IDEX, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

