SelfSell (SSC) Reaches Market Cap of $38,473.88

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, SelfSell has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $38,473.88 and $176.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bitinka, OKEx and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00025381 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bitinka and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

