Sentient Coin Trading Up 33% Over Last 7 Days (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. Sentient Coin has a total market capitalization of $582,798.73 and $21.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00049577 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,765.50 or 0.99948707 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.47 or 0.00626422 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.43 or 0.01136669 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00105929 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Sentient Coin Coin Profile

Sentient Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin's total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin's official website is consensus.ai.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

