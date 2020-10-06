Sequent Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,379 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 174.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.79. 291,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,712. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.07. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $101.87 and a 12-month high of $168.16.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

