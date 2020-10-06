Sequent Asset Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Healthcare Trust Of America accounts for about 1.1% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 9.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 816,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after buying an additional 70,017 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the first quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 55.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 216,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 283,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE:HTA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,409. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.36 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.77.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.35). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $178.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

