Sequent Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Sequent Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the first quarter worth $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Kirby by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirby alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEX. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kirby from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kirby from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

KEX stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $36.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,765. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $541.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.