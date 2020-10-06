Sequent Asset Management LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Sequent Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 329,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for about 3.7% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark G. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 13,167,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,144,868. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.07.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

