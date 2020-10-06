Sequent Asset Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sequent Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises 0.8% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,738,000 after purchasing an additional 684,114 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $1,301,776.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,354.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,700 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.13. 3,497,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,591,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $49.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average of $41.36.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

