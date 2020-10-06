ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) will report $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.12. ServiceNow reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. OTR Global cut shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.31.

Shares of NOW traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $501.01. The stock had a trading volume of 47,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,827. The business has a fifty day moving average of $465.14 and a 200 day moving average of $392.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.02, a PEG ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.27. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $502.63.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $13,130,577.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,352.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total value of $671,055.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,857.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,186 shares of company stock valued at $33,155,448. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in ServiceNow by 94.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in ServiceNow by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,208,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in ServiceNow by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

