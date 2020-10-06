ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SFBS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $37.15 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.26.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $90.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 3,600 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $141,048.00. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,294 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $126,555.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,630 shares in the company, valued at $12,203,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,194 shares of company stock worth $773,794. 10.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 43.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 167.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

