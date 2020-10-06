Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by American National Bank

American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.6% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 161,740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 228,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 228,054 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $7.22 on Tuesday, reaching $682.38. 510,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $687.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $588.65. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $725.91.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $37,224,818 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.74.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

