Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Trading Up 5.4%

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)’s stock price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.53 and last traded at $24.46. Approximately 218,592 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 157,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 339.2% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.
About Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
