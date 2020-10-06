Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Trading Up 5.4%

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)’s stock price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.53 and last traded at $24.46. Approximately 218,592 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 157,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Equities analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 339.2% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

