Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SHISEIDO CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals. The Company operates in three business segments. The Domestic Cosmetics segment offers cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals to the domestic market, as well as provides mail order service. The Overseas Cosmetic segment offers cosmetics, toiletries and beauty products to overseas markets. The Others segment is engaged in the the manufacture and sale of cosmetics materials, pharmaceuticals for medical uses and aesthetic medical cosmetics, the sale of clothing and miscellaneous goods, the management and sale of real estates, as well as the restaurant business. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Shiseido from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shiseido from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shiseido from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. CLSA downgraded shares of Shiseido from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shiseido from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSDOY opened at $60.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Shiseido has a 1-year low of $46.66 and a 1-year high of $83.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.81.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shiseido will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

