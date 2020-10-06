Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.83 Million

Analysts expect Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) to announce $13.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.70 million and the lowest is $12.90 million. Sientra posted sales of $22.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year sales of $59.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.07 million to $62.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $78.89 million, with estimates ranging from $72.28 million to $84.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 130.33% and a negative net margin of 140.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIEN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, August 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Sientra from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sientra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sientra during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sientra in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIEN traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.71. 515,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,200. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $186.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

