Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of SWIR opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $14.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.36.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $144.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.20 million. Analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth $648,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,622,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 219,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

