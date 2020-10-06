Sigma Healthcare Ltd (ASX:SIG) Insider Acquires A$140,250.00 in Stock

Sigma Healthcare Ltd (ASX:SIG) insider Mark Hooper bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$140,250.00 ($100,178.57).

Mark Hooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Mark Hooper bought 500,000 shares of Sigma Healthcare stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.59 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$294,500.00 ($210,357.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.59.

Sigma Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and distribution of pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia. It also operates approximately 1,200 branded and independent stores under the Amcal+, Chemist King, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian, and PharmaSave brands.

