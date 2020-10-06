Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SFFYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SFFYF opened at $38.50 on Friday. Signify has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Lamps, LED, Professional, and Home. The company offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, including spots, bulbs, and tubes for the professional and consumer channels, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and LED electronic components, such as LED drivers and LED modules for luminaire OEMs, as well as for professional luminaire applications in the retail, office, and outdoor segments.

