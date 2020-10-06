Silent Notary (SNTR) Tops One Day Volume of $4,858.00

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Silent Notary has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Silent Notary has a total market cap of $101,215.16 and approximately $4,858.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silent Notary token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and TOPBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00264350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00038450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00088667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.01513629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00163059 BTC.

Silent Notary’s launch date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com . The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here

Silent Notary can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, DDEX, Hotbit, IDEX, TOPBTC, DEx.top and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

