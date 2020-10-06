SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $507.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.19 million. SINA had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. SINA’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

SINA stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. SINA has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48.

SINA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

