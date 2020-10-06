SingularityNET Price Hits $0.0408 on Top Exchanges (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Ethfinex, Liqui and IDEX. SingularityNET has a market cap of $34.60 million and $506,534.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00265849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00038375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00088491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.23 or 0.01513852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00162568 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET was first traded on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 848,360,452 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Tidex, Liqui, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

