Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIRI. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.02.

Sirius XM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 27,195,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,048,080. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 9.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 511,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 20.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

