SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives $64.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $115,855.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,017 shares in the company, valued at $8,743,700.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $115,638.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,087,994.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,230 shares of company stock valued at $7,212,210 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth $813,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 73.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 50,319 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in SiTime by 77.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 47.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after acquiring an additional 151,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 424.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SITM traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $84.34. 199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,254. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -134.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63. SiTime has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

