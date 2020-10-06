Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) Trading Up 10.6%

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) was up 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.63. Approximately 116,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 202,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS)

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.