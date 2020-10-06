SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SKYW has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered SkyWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on SkyWest from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.50.

SKYW opened at $31.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $350.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 298.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 39.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 438.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 24.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

