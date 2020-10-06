Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $842.51 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will announce sales of $842.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $855.91 million and the lowest is $840.00 million. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $827.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Standpoint Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

Shares of SWKS traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.62. 1,275,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,911. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $154.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.16.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,289.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,190,082.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,741 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,521.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,350 shares of company stock worth $8,325,785. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

