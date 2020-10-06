Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SNBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.51.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The company had revenue of $284.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 11,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $599,775.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 43,463 shares of company stock worth $2,291,081 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sleep Number by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,929 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

