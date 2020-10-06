Smart Global (SGH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Smart Global (NASDAQ: SGH):

10/2/2020 – Smart Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Smart Global had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Smart Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

9/18/2020 – Smart Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

9/17/2020 – Smart Global was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/16/2020 – Smart Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2020 – Smart Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

9/2/2020 – Smart Global was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/20/2020 – Smart Global was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/20/2020 – Smart Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

8/7/2020 – Smart Global was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Smart Global stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.39. 342,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,235. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $590.20 million, a PE ratio of -187.60 and a beta of 0.92. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $39.08.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Smart Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global in the second quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 421.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 68.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 5,560.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

