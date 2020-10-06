SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Trading Down 0.3%

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) shares fell 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.86 and last traded at $27.09. 53,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 62,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 7.76.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

