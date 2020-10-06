Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) & American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Head-To-Head Analysis

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) and Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Smith & Wesson Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Smith & Wesson Brands $678.39 million 1.42 -$61.23 million $0.82 21.06

American Outdoor Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smith & Wesson Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.5% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Outdoor Brands and Smith & Wesson Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands 0 1 1 0 2.50 Smith & Wesson Brands 0 1 4 0 2.80

American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.21%. Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus price target of $22.80, suggesting a potential upside of 32.02%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than Smith & Wesson Brands.

Profitability

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Smith & Wesson Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands N/A N/A N/A Smith & Wesson Brands -1.29% 23.00% 13.18%

Summary

Smith & Wesson Brands beats American Outdoor Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Marksman, Defender, Harvester, and Adventure brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands. It also provides manufacturing services, which include forging, heat treating, rapid prototyping, tooling, finishing, plating, machining, and custom plastic injection molding to other businesses under the Smith & Wesson and Smith & Wesson Precision Components brands; and sells parts purchased through third parties. The company sells its products to gun enthusiasts, collectors, sportsmen, competitive shooters, hunters, individuals desiring home and personal protection, law enforcement, security agencies, officers, and military agencies. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. markets its products through independent dealers, retailers, in-store retails, and direct to consumers; print, broadcast, and digital advertising campaigns; social and electronic media; and in-store retail merchandising strategies. The company was formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation and changed its name to Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. in June 2020. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

