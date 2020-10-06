Snovian.Space Trading 16.5% Lower This Week (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Snovian.Space token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex and IDEX. Snovian.Space has a total market cap of $236,950.98 and approximately $980.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Snovian.Space has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009283 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.40 or 0.05136319 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032831 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Snovian.Space Token Profile

Snovian.Space (CRYPTO:SNOV) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 363,983,239 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,793,072 tokens. The official message board for Snovian.Space is medium.com/@ico_snovio . Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico . The official website for Snovian.Space is tokensale.snov.io . The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico

Snovian.Space Token Trading

Snovian.Space can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovian.Space should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snovian.Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

