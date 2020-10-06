Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Societe Generale from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Societe Generale alerts:

Shares of SCGLY opened at $2.73 on Friday. Societe Generale has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Societe Generale had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that Societe Generale will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Societe Generale

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Societe Generale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societe Generale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.