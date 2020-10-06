Societe Generale Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)

Societe Generale reiterated their sell rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STWRY. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Software Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Software Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS STWRY opened at $12.00 on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

