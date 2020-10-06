Software (ETR:SOW) PT Set at €47.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SOW. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Baader Bank set a €42.60 ($50.12) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Software has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.43 ($44.04).

ETR SOW opened at €40.64 ($47.81) on Friday. Software has a 52-week low of €21.60 ($25.41) and a 52-week high of €44.50 ($52.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of €42.09 and a 200-day moving average of €35.66.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

